Joe Alwyn Teases One Way Taylor Swift Might Be Rubbing Off on Him

Only in our wildest dreams would we get to share a Netflix account with Taylor Swift. But for Joe Alwyn, it's just another night in with his girlfriend of four years.

In a recent interview, Joe hinted that the superstar had taken the next step in their relationship by introducing him to one of her favorite TV shows of all time—and he's already hooked.

While promoting his upcoming film The Last Letter From Your Lover, Joe was asked to name the last series he watched. The 30-year-old British actor told Studio Canal UK, "Well, I've got a long way to go, but I'm currently watching the U.S. Office, which I've never seen before."

As Swifties know all too well, Taylor is a longtime fan of The Office, which ran from 2005 to 2013 and is now streaming on Peacock. She even turned a behind-the-scenes video for her 2011 song "Ours" into a spoof on the workplace comedy. A decade later, Joe gets to see what all the fuss is about.