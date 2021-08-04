Justin Bieber Is Sorry for Supporting Morgan Wallen's Music After N-Word Scandal

Weitere : Morgan Wallen Addresses Racial Slur Controversy

Justin Bieber may not be the biggest fan of this country singer after all.

Earlier this week, Bieber reportedly posted a screenshot on social media of Morgan Wallen's latest project, Dangerous: The Double Album, with the message, "Love this album."

But soon after delivering his positive review, the pop star learned about Wallen's controversial past, leading him to change his tune.

"I had no idea that the guy's music I posted was recently found saying racist comments," Bieber wrote on Instagram Stories on Aug. 4. "As you know, I don't support or tolerate any sort of racism or discrimination. I had no idea. I sincerely apology to anyone I offended."

Back in February, Wallen made headlines after video surfaced of the singer using the N-word during a night out with friends. After making a public apology, the 28-year-old artist was declared ineligible for the annual ACM Awards. His record label Big Loud also suspended his contract.