Miley Cyrus Extends a Helping Hand to DaBaby After He Apologizes for LGBTQ+ Remarks

It's all about "The Climb" in Miley Cyrus' eyes.

The 28-year-old pop star, who has been a fierce advocate of the LGBTQ+ community, spoke out about DaBaby's recent homophobic remarks—which he apologized for earlier this week. But instead of expressing disdain over the situation, the "Slide Away" singer took a different approach.

"As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness," the musician began her Instagram message on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

"The internet can fuel a lot of hate & anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture...but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication & connection," her statement continued. "It's easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds."

As she explained, "There's no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress!"