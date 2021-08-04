10 Face Mask Chains to Up Your Style Game

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
It's time to start getting comfortable wearing masks again!
Whether you always seem to lose your mask or are looking for a way to make mask-wearing chicer, you definitely need a face mask chain. Not only do these affordable and functional accessories make it easier to keep your mask in place, but they're great for days when you have to go in and out of stores and restaurants that require you to mask up. While medical-grade face masks aren't the most fashion-forward, they keep you safe. But with the help of a fun mask chain, you can transform your outfit in an instant.
Below, we rounded 10 insanely cute face mask chains that we think you'll like, too!
Pearl Sunglass & Face Mask Chain
How chic is this pearl face mask chain?! We love how you can use it for sunglasses, too.
Petit Moments Beaded Mask Chain
These colorful beads are sure to upgrade any boring mask.
Personalized Mask Chain with Name
You can never lose your mask now that you have a mask chain with your name on it.
Acrylic Tortoise Mask Chain
This sunglass holder also functions as a stylish mask chain.
Flat Link Chain
Available in clear, neon pink and neon green, this chain link necklace will help you keep your mask close by in style.
8 Other Reasons Julia Chain
This classy chain is perfect for dressing up any mask for special occasions.
Colorful Personalized Beaded Mask Chain by ByJennaLee
If you are as obsessed with the camp jewelry trend as we are, then this mask chain is a definite "add to cart."
Acrylic Link Face Mask Chain
Choose from over 20 finishes and customize this mask chain to your liking.
Golden Daisy Sunglass and Face Mask Chain
Add a little flower power to your outfit with this daisy link face mask chain.
Luv Me Face Mask Chain
We heart this mask chain made from 14k gold plated brass.
