10 Face Mask Chains to Up Your Style Game

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

It's time to start getting comfortable wearing masks again!

Whether you always seem to lose your mask or are looking for a way to make mask-wearing chicer, you definitely need a face mask chain. Not only do these affordable and functional accessories make it easier to keep your mask in place, but they're great for days when you have to go in and out of stores and restaurants that require you to mask up. While medical-grade face masks aren't the most fashion-forward, they keep you safe. But with the help of a fun mask chain, you can transform your outfit in an instant.

Below, we rounded 10 insanely cute face mask chains that we think you'll like, too!