Vine Star Adam Perkins' Cause of Death Revealed

Drugs led to Vine star Adam Perkins' shocking death earlier this year, E! News has confirmed.

The content creator and musician, known for his "Welcome to Chili's" video and other viral clips, passed away in April at age 24. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner found that Perkins died of accidental "multiple drug intoxication," according to a July 7 autopsy report obtained by E! News on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The substances found in his body were fentanyl—a powerful opioid pain reliever, flualprazolam—a tranquilizer, mitragynine—a psychoactive ingredient of the botanical substance kratom, ethanol—alcohol, and cocaine, which the coroner wrote Adam had taken not long before his death.

Following news of the star's death, his twin brother, Patrick Perkins, took to Instagram to share his heartbreak, writing, "I can't even really put into words what this loss means for me. "I'm often asked the question, 'What's it like to be a twin?' And my response is usually, 'What's it like to NOT be a twin?'