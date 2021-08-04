Ryan Reynolds Reveals Touching Story About His Final Call With Alex Trebek

Weitere : Ryan Reynolds & Jodie Comer on "Free Guy," Gaming & Alex Trebek

There's no question about it: Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek will never be forgotten.

Ryan Reynolds shared the details behind Trebek's unexpected cameo in his new film Free Guy, in theaters Friday, Aug. 13.

"We shot that separately, actually after the film had been completely done and dusted and completed," Reynolds revealed exclusively during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 4. "Alex was kind enough to jump in and do this little cameo for us. I was just so blown away by how sweet he was to do that."

In fact, Reynolds and Trebek became pals off-camera before Trebek's death in Nov. 2020 after his long battle with pancreatic cancer. "Even right up before shortly before he passed away, I talked to him on the phone about a charity initiative he was trying to launch," Reynolds reflected. "This guy was really made of good stuff right until the end. Having him in the movie is certainly bittersweet, that's for sure."