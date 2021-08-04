Hilarie Burton Reacts to Claim Chad Michael Murray Was the Reason for Her One Tree Hill Exit

This also wouldn't be the first time the One Tree Hill alum has opened up when it came to her former bosses from the show. In March, after a fan tweeted out an old pic of Hilarie and Chad, the actress replied that she was "embarrassed" by the photo and expressed that she wanted a "do-over" of the series with a woman at the helm.

"Teen girl sexuality was a cornerstone of #oth so its gross to me that there were no women in positions of power there," she wrote at the time. "No one we could turn to advocate for us. Men telling the stories of girl sexuality is a red flag. I want a do-over with a girl boss."