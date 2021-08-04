Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Garcelle Beauvais Shares Affordable Tips for Transforming Your School's Teacher Lounge

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais recently partnered with HomeGoods to transform a teacher's lounge in Miami.

von Mike Vulpo Aug 04, 2021 14:00Tags
Life/StyleShoppingPromisSchoolDaily DealsTransformationFeel GoodCelebrity Shopping
E-Commerce, Garcelle Beauvais for HomeGoods Matt Harrington for HomeGoods

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Garcelle Beauvais knows the power of teachers. 

After her sons experienced virtual learning last school year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star grew a whole new level of appreciation and respect for teachers across the country.

So, perhaps it should come as no surprise that when Garcelle partnered up with HomeGoods, she didn't want to transform her own space. Instead, she wanted to pay it forward at a Miami teachers' lounge.

"I was born in Haiti and attended high school in the Miami area, and my sister is a Vice Principal at a nearby school in Miami," Garcelle shared with E! News. "My teachers played a huge role in inspiring me to dream big, so it was important to me to go back to my roots to give back to teachers in the area."

lesen
Celebrity Moms Reveal Their Back to School Must-Haves

What came next was a huge transformation at The Benjamin Franklin K-8 Center, a school that is very special to the Bravo star.

"It has a has a large Haitian student body population and knowing how much teachers opened their hearts and their homes this past year, I was thrilled to partner with HomeGoods to transform their teachers' lounge into a joyful place to find inspiration," she explained. "Coming to the US as a child, school was where I was told I could be anything I wanted to and it was the teachers that helped shape me to become who I am and inspired me to learn. My advice to parents is simple: share that immense gratitude with teachers."

E! News was able to see the transformation firsthand in our gallery below. Plus, parents across the country can follow Garcelle's lead by heading to HomeGoods stores or getting inspired with their own pieces from T.J. Maxx and Marshalls further down.

"I believe [teachers] deserve a special place for themselves—whether at school or at home," Garcelle shared. "HomeGoods is a great place to find unique pieces to help teachers create those places of inspiration and joy for themselves without breaking the bank."

Top Stories

1

Chris Evans Has a Marvelous Response to Lizzo's Pregnancy Rumor

2

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry and Her Kids Test Positive for COVID-19

3

Here's Proof Angelina Jolie Lived Her Best Life on Vacation in Italy

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
A+ Transformation

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais partnered with HomeGoods to transform a teachers' lounge in Miami. The results may just inspire you to give back to educators who absolutely deserve a round of applause. 

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
Break Time

"We know teachers don't get much of a break—especially this past year," Garcelle told E! News. "I made sure that the eating area was a comfortable yet beautiful space for teachers to fuel up and feel inspired." 

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
Lunch Time Style

"In searching for the perfect seating for the lunch table, one thing I learned is that comfort does not mean sacrificing style," the Bravo star explained. "We found these chestnut, leather dining chairs to prove it."

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
Personal Touches

"We wanted to give the teachers the gift of inspiration through this lounge, so I added a special, spherical glass jar from HomeGoods with motivational quotes for the teachers to read when they need an extra boost of positivity," Garcelle revealed. "My hope is that teachers will continue to fill the jar with encouragement throughout the year!"

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
Welcome In

"I also wanted to infuse vibrant, fun colors into the space to make it exude joy. The kitchen does just that!" Garcelle shared. "Luckily, HomeGoods offers a wide variety of colorful takes on otherwise basic kitchen essentials such as bowls, cups and kettles, so this was easy to do. When dishware is this beautiful, we couldn't let it hide it behind cabinet doors and inside drawers, so we let the essentials serve as added décor by displaying our unique finds on open shelving, which was another one of my favorite elements in the space."

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
The Perfect Touch

"We wanted the lounge to be a comfortable spot, so we mixed-and-matched an assortment of eclectic, plush throw pillows, blankets and placed a handful of essential oil diffusers around the room," Garcelle shared. "All great gift ideas for teachers!"

Matt Harrington for HomeGoods
Pay It Forward

Students and parents across the country can can visit HomeGoods' website to submit their favorite teacher for a chance to win an incredible gift as they return to school. 

Like what you see? Get the look by shopping similar styles below. 

Round Over Tufted Pouf

If you liked the poufs featured in Garcelle's Miami teachers' lounge, you will love this chic and cozy option valued at just $60.

$60
TJ Maxx

2 Drawer Acacia Wood Cane Desk With Tech

Finding a reliable desk became the must-have item for both teachers, students and parents in the past two years. Fortunately, HomeGoods, Marshalls and TJ Maxx can help with a wide assortment of options. 

$150
Marshalls

Inspired Home Decor Adalene Velvet Accent Chair

While every parent won't be able to splurge on a piece of furniture for their favorite teacher, a quality accent chair never goes out of style. A velvet finish and metal legs will add a modern style to the lounge. 

$250
$169
Marshalls

Thro 18x18 Outdoor Stripe Pillow With Jute Trim

Perfect for indoor and outdoor use, these pillows add a personal touch to chairs, couches and other furniture often found in a lounge. Plus, with bright, bold colors, it's totally rad for a school located in a special city like Miami. 

$13
Marshalls

Signature Housewares 4pk Stoneware Pad Print Dinner Bowls

When teachers pack their lunch or heat up takeout, make it simpler with affordable bowls that are dishwasher and microwave safe. Whether they love soup and salad or sandwiches and wraps, this kitchen essential will do the trick. 

$20
Marshalls

Cape Home Set Of 2 Rope Lamps

Let there be light! When its time for your professors to grade papers or prepare the next lesson plan, make sure they have plenty of light at the table in the teachers' lounge with these rope lamps

$80
TJ Maxx

Silkcraft of Oregon Large Fiddle Fern In Wedge Pot

Don't give teachers another task of watering flowers. Instead, follow Garcelle's lead by purchasing realistic faux plants that look authentic, but never change depending on the weather outside. 

$25
TJ Maxx

Brewster Ragan Burst 2 Ring Figurine

Accent your teachers' lounge with clever and unique home accents. This ring figurine can hold jewelry but also features a small mirror for the teachers who wants to look their best on the go. 

$15
$10
TJ Maxx

Loloi 7x9 Printed Flat Weave Area Rug

Add a pop of color to any teachers' lounge with area rugs that can be easily spot cleaned if necessary. Garcelle featured several in her Miami transformation including near the kitchen and under tables. 

$150
TJ Maxx

Still shopping? See what Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga always has in her beach bag. Plus, find out the spray Kathy Hilton keeps in her purse at all times.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo. 

(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Top Stories

1

Chris Evans Has a Marvelous Response to Lizzo's Pregnancy Rumor

2

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry and Her Kids Test Positive for COVID-19

3

Here's Proof Angelina Jolie Lived Her Best Life on Vacation in Italy

4

See Coco and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel's Baby Photos From Over the Years

5

See Katie Thurston Seemingly Accuse Greg Grippo of “Gaslighting”