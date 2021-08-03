Why Notoriously Private Adele Isn’t Concerned About Her Very Public Romance

Weitere : Adele Looks Cozy With Lebron James' Agent Rich Paul

Adele is saying hello to a much more public relationship this time around.

A source close to the singer-songwriter tells E! News exclusively about Adele's new romance with sports agent Rich Paul: "She's very happy and loves being with him."

According to the source, Paul—who represents basketball superstar Lebron James—has an "outgoing" personality and a desire to be "out and about," which Adele has "embraced."

It's a stark difference from her much more more private life with ex-husband Simon Konecki. (The two, who have a son together, divorced in March.) "She's not as concerned about being private with her life because she's very happy with Rich," says the insider, who calls the relationship a "bit of a whirlwind." Adele is "enjoying learning about the sports world and meeting many of Rich's friends," the source says about the 15-time Grammy winner. "She's going with it and is very happy."

Adele and Rich first went public at the NBA Finals basketball game in Phoenix on Saturday, July 17.