How Jennifer Aniston Really Felt Seeing Saturday Night Live's Impression of Her

Weitere : Jennifer Aniston's TikTok Doppelganger Will Make Your Jaw Drop

When the Friends theme song said "your job's a joke," Jennifer Aniston didn't expect to resonate with that line.

In her InStyle cover story for the September issue, the actress revealed her first reaction to seeing Vanessa Bayer's impression of her on Saturday Night Live. Apparently, the now iconic skit caused The Morning Show star to have a physical reaction.

"I remember someone saying, 'Did you see the impression of you on SNL?'" she recalled. "My first response was, 'What? No, I'm not impression [-worthy].' They played it for me and [gasps], 'That is so not the way I sound.'"

In fact, it just didn't sit right with Jennifer. "Everyone said it was a compliment," she added. "But I had to really get my brain around that and tuck my little tail between my legs, thinking I'm being made fun of. That's always the gut instinct: 'They're making fun of me.'"