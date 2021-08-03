How Margot Robbie Told John Cena About Her "Awkward" Life-Size Cut-Out of Him

For these Suicide Squad co-stars, nothing is considered NSFW.

John Cena hilariously recalled the moment when cast mate Margot Robbie revealed that she used to sleep next to a life-size cardboard cut-out of Cena. And no, it's not what you think.

Robbie's ex-boyfriend was "obsessed" with the WWE star, as she admitted during the July 21 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, but let's just say she was more than a little nervous to tell Cena on the The Suicide Squad set.

"She didn't want to tell me," Cena shared with E! News' Daily Pop correspondent Victor Cruz during the film's premiere on Aug. 2. "Then she got up the courage to tell me, and that is a bit awkward because it was in their bedroom for two and a half years. Certainly the cardboard me has shared some intimate moments."

Cena, clad in his Peacemaker DC comic book character attire, joked that his "ridiculous" outfit was a no-brainer for the red carpet.