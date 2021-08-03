Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Jessica Speaks Out After Failing to Qualify in Olympic Debut

Though Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica failed to qualify in the individual jumping category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she’s getting back in the saddle for her next event later this week.

von Elana Rubin Aug 03, 2021 17:30Tags
Bruce SpringsteenPromisNBCU
Weitere: Bruce Springsteen Jeep Ad Pulled After News of DWI

Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica Springsteen isn't horsing around at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Though the equestrian failed to qualify for the finals in the individual jumping category, she's setting herself up for victory come the August 6 team event. "All in all, I'm thrilled with the round," she told ESPN, "and I'm excited for the rest of the week."

The 29-year-old shared a picture on her Instagram ahead of going to the Tokyo Olympics. She posed in a gorgeous outfit while sitting on her horse, and captioned the picture, "That's a wrap on our final competition," she said. "Next stop Tokyo!"

Win or lose, dad and mom Patti Scialfa are cheering back home.

"They've supported me since I was little, and this has been, you know, a huge dream of mine ever since I can remember," she told Today's Hota Kotb. "And the sport has become such a passion for them, as well. So, we've, I feel like, been on this journey together. So, they were so proud of me and so happy."

foto
2020 Tokyo Olympics Candid Photos

While Jessica was an alternate at the 2012 Olympics in London, this marks the first time she has competed at the Games.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage

"Been dreaming of this since I can remember," she wrote after nabbing her ticket to Japan. "Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality. We are Tokyo bound!!"

Needless to say, baby she was born to jump.

Top Stories

1

Chris Evans Has a Marvelous Response to Lizzo's Pregnancy Rumor

2

Bachelorette Katie Says She's "Done" After Her "Front-Runner" Quits

3

See Coco and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel's Baby Photos From Over the Years

Getty Images
Jessica Springsteen

The daughter of Bruce Springsteen will compete in the Olympics for the first time at the 2020 games in Tokyo as part of the U.S. show jumping team. This equestrian, who was an alternate at the 2012 Olympics, was born to ride!

Getty Images
Hugh Laurie

The House alum's father, William George Ranald Mundell "Ran" Laurie, competed in the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany as a rower and competed again in the 1948 Olympics in London, three years after World War II ended, winning a gold medal in the coxless pairs event.

"He actually went to the Olympics in '36 in Berlin. He stood in the stadium with Adolf Hitler," the actor said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2016. "There were some other people there, too."

Getty Images
Caitlyn Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner's dad won the decathlon event at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada.

PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Anne

In 1976, Queen Elizabeth II's daughter and aunt to Prince William and Prince Harry became the first member of the British royal family to win a place in the Olympic Games, securing a place on the British equestrian team. At the games in Montreal, Canada, she suffered a concussion while competing but finished the event..

Her ex-husband and fellow equestrian, Capt. Mark Phillips, represented Britain at the 1972 Olympics.

Indigo/Getty Images
Zara Tindall

Princess Anne and ex-husband Capt. Mark Phillips' daughter and cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry followed in her parents' Olympic footsteps when she competed in the 2012 Olympics in London. She won a silver medal for the British Equestrian team and her mom presented it to her.

Getty Images
Princess Haya bint Hussein

The daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan and sister of King Abdullah II competed in equestrian jumping in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

The daughter of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a taekwondo athlete. She competed the the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China. She is the first woman representing the UAE to carrying the national flag at the event.

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
Dianne Gerace

Retired NBA star and actor Rick Fox's mother competed in the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo in the high jump and pentathlon.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images. 20th Century Fox
Hillary Wolf

The former child star, who starred in the first two Home Alone movies with Macaulay Culkin, is actually an Olympian herself! After retiring from acting in 1992, she competed in judo events at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Ga., and at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

Top Stories

1

Chris Evans Has a Marvelous Response to Lizzo's Pregnancy Rumor

2

Bachelorette Katie Says She's "Done" After Her "Front-Runner" Quits

3

See Coco and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel's Baby Photos From Over the Years

4

Jenna Dewan Recalls Time "Without" Channing Tatum After Giving Birth

5

Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds 5-Year-Old Daughter