Go Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Cozy Los Angeles Home

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's home will be loved.
The couple recently welcomed Architectural Digest to their residence in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles for a must-see tour. The gorgeous property, which has spectacular views stretching to the ocean—not only includes the usual amenities you would expect—but even has a gym and yoga studio for added exercise and wellness options.
"We didn't want a palatial McMansion," the Maroon 5 singer explained to the website of their one-story layout, "That's just not who we are."
The pair, who share daughters, Dusty, 4 and Gio, 3, were also attracted to their house "because it felt homey." As Behati put it, the home serves as refuge for the entire family, adding, "You could tell that kids had lived here before." In fact, previous owners include exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner (who share three kids together).
As for the desire to move to their now-family oasis, Adam explained, "Beverly Hills just started to feel hectic. It's strangely central, so we felt surrounded by the city. We wanted to live somewhere quieter, where you don't hear the traffic and feel the stress."
And moving into their new space also meant getting all new—well, everything to go along with it.
Behati explained to the publication that the couple sold their old home, fully furnished, and started anew, sharing, "The only things we brought were the art and the bonsai trees, which are my other little kids."
For the modern, chic yet comfortable design throughout their home, the couple tapped the mother-son team of Clements Design to help bring their vision to life. "We basically stripped it all down," Tommy Clements told AD of their process. "We simplified the materials and color palette and exposed the bones of the house to create a beautiful, neutral backdrop for their collections of art and design."
"Adam is an obsessive design junkie," Kathleen Clements added. "He and Behati like to live with beautiful things, but in a super-casual way, where the kids have the run of the house, and friends and family are always welcome."
And now more than ever, Adam shared that he and his wife are thankful for such a warm place they can truly call their own. "The COVID lockdown made us especially grateful to have this place," Adam shared. "In a world where nothing ever seems to be enough, our home feels like a genuine unicorn, our perfect sanctuary."
See the couple's perfect sanctuary for yourself in the tour above!