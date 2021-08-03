From Waxing Backs to Making Babies, The Bradshaw Bunch Is Back in Season 2 First Look

Weitere : "The Bradshaw Bunch" Returns for Season 2

The Bradshaws are back, baby!

Hit E! reality series The Bradshaw Bunch returns on Wednesday, Oct. 6 with plenty more memorable #GirlDad moments from NFL great, Terry Bradshaw. From back-waxing to father-daughter duets to trips to Hawaii, the Bradshaws are taking over once more.

"Let the games begin!" Terry thunders in the season two trailer, before joking that he "eats" guys like Twisted Sister's Dee Snider for breakfast.

"Today you had yogurt and berries," Terry's wife Tammy Bradshaw teases.

Terry explains that his eldest daughter Rachel Bradshaw is "living the single girl life" while her singing career blossoms. Terry and Rachel even perform together at the famed Grand Ole Opry. Terry sure has come a long way from duetting with Rob Gronkowski!

Step-daughter Lacey Hester and her husband Noah Hester are splitting time between Texas and Hawaii, which means Terry needs to pack in double the quality time with his grandkids. The proud granddad sells slime with eight-year-old entrepreneur Zurie, who laughs that they are just a couple of "slimeballs."