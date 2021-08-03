Diddy Finally Addresses That Jennifer Lopez Throwback Photo

Diddy may be all about embracing the word "love"—but when it comes to ex Jennifer Lopez— it's more about the power of friendship.
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the 51-year-old businessman touched on that throwback photo he shared to Instagram in late May, just as Lopez's rekindled romance with Ben Affleck began to make headlines. While the timing of the post certainly raised eyebrows, that wasn't Diddy's intention. As the "Coming Home" rapper told the publication, it was just a "throwback from a great time in his life."
He also noted that fans should not be expecting a rekindling of the infamous Diddy-J.Lo romance (circa 1999 to 2001) by any means. "It wasn't no trolling involved," Diddy clarified to Vanity Fair. "That's just my friend. And I don't have nothing to say about her relationship or her life."
In fact, Diddy's outlook on both love and life changed after the 2018 untimely passing of ex and mother of three of his kids, Kim Porter.
In the interview, Diddy explained that if he were to ever get married, it would've been to the late model.
"And so, you know, I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim," he told the outlet. "'Cause I was like, man, you had it. I'm not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing—I would have had more time. I look at my life as, ‘I got a second chance.' I'm on my second mountain."
As he moves forward in life, the path up to his "second mountain" involves him being in a better space now more than ever.
"I am the happiest I've ever been in life," he shared. "I laugh the most, I smile the most, I breathe the most."