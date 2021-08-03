Selena Gomez Fans Call Out The Good Fight Over Kidney Transplant Joke

Weitere : "Saved by the Bell" Apologizes for Selena Gomez Kidney Remark

Selena Gomez fans are done with these same old jokes.

The singer's supporters recently took to Twitter to call out an episode of The Good Fight, which referenced the Disney alum's health battle.

In season five, episode four, a comedy streaming executive Del (Wayne Brady) asks Liz (Audra McDonald) to conduct a sensitivity read on one of his comedians. This leads to a conversation on comedy and cancel culture.

During a discussion between Marissa (Sarah Steele), Jay (Nyambi Nyambi) and Jim (Ifádansi Rashad), Jay says it feels like you now "need a permission slip to tell a joke." So, Jim prints some joke permits. Jay then wonders if there are any topics that are off limits.

"Um, necrophilia?" Jim replies.

"No, that could be funny," Marissa responds.

"Autism," Jay says.

"Selena Gomez's kidney transplant," Jim states.

After seeing the scene, several of Gomez's fans began tweeting "Respect Selena Gomez."

"When will people stop doing this!!" one follower wrote. "RESPECT SELENA GOMEZ."

Added another, "So we're usin Selena's kidney transplant as a trend? Multiple times has this happened in media, it needs to stop. #RespectSelenaGomez."