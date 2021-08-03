Jason Momoa Criticizes Reporter's "Icky" Game of Thrones Question That Left Him With "Bad Feeling"

Jason Momoa wants people to know there are things that are within an actor's control, and there are things that aren't.
The 42-year-old Aquaman star spoke to the New York Times in an interview that published on Friday, July 30, and he voiced his displeasure over a question centering on his role of Khal Drogo on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. During the interview, the reporter had asked about a scene in the pilot episode in which Drogo sexually assaults Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), and whether the actor had any regrets.
"Well, it was important to depict Drogo and his style," Jason replied. "You're playing someone that's like Genghis Khan. It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. But my job was to play something like that, and it's not a nice thing, and it's what that character was."
He continued, "It's not my job to go, 'Would I not do it?' I've never really been questioned about 'Do you regret playing a role?' We'll put it this way: I already did it. Not doing it again."
After that point, Jason appeared to be less invested in the interview, answering a later question with just a quick "no." At the end of the interview, Jason brought up the GoT question again and let the journalist know that the angle still bothered him.
"Yeah, and I wanted to bring something up that left a bad feeling in my stomach," the See star shared. "When you brought up Game of Thrones, you brought up stuff about what's happening with my character and would I do it again. I was bummed when you asked me that. It just feels icky—putting it upon me to remove something. As if an actor even had the choice to do that."
Jason went on to say that actor are "not really allowed to do anything." He added, "There are producers, there are writers, there are directors, and you don't get to come in and be like, 'I'm not going do that because this isn't kosher right now and not right in the political climate.' That never happens. So it's a question that feels icky. I just wanted you to know that."
The reporter simply replied, "Yeah, well, thanks again."