See a Bride Get Hand-Me-Down Lingerie From Her Mom on So Freakin' Cheap

"Princess of Cheap" Shelley Watson only spent $750 for her daughter Brittney's big day, but she has outdone herself for the wedding night in a cringe glimpse at the So Freakin' Cheap finale.

Here comes the "traumatized" bride!

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's season finale of So Freakin' Cheap, airing Aug. 2, self-proclaimed "Princess of Cheap" Shelley Watson gifts her daughter Brittney "something borrowed and something blue" for her wedding day with a beautiful necklace. The Extreme Cheapstakes winner also takes the old adage literally for Brittney's wedding night

"Your veil is your 'something new'," TLC star Shelley says as bride Brittney unwraps another present. "So here's your 'something old.' There's something else in there. This is the lingerie that I had on my wedding night." 

Um, what?! Brittney immediately tosses the white frilly teddy down on the floor, throwing her hands up in surrender. "I figured you didn't have anything," mom Shelley says with a laugh. "It's been washed. Isn't it cute?" 

But, Brittney can't hold back her disgust in a confessional. "That's my mom's," she stresses. "I can't think about my mom and dad, like..."

Yet, Shelley sees no problem with it. In fact, mothers and daughters sharing their intimate undergarments is a long-standing tradition within her family.

"Being cheap means a lot of sharing," the matriarch explains. "Basically, we share everything, including underwear sometimes. It just depends upon the situation, like my mom and I, we wear the same size, and so she saves things for me and I save things for her. We exchange things back and forth all the time."

TLC

However, Brittney will never be comfortable with this arrangement. "I'm genuinely traumatized by that lingerie," she shudders. 

Watch the sneak peek above to see more of Brittney's $750 wedding!

So Freakin Cheap season finale airs tonight, Monday, Aug. 2 at 10 p.m. on TLC. 

