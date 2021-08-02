Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Why The Weeknd Feels "Guilty" Dating Someone Not Famous

While he may deny it, The Weeknd wants a family one day. But dating as a celebrity isn't exactly easy. For what the Grammy winner had to say about normalcy and becoming a dad, read on.

Being in The Weeknd's life involves a lot of blinding lights. 

As one of the famous singers of our time, the 31 year old, born Abel Tesfaye, has a lot of eyes on him. So when he steps out with that special someone in his life— Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid may come to mind—people are watching. 

Apparently the Toronto native takes his high-profile lifestyle into consideration when it comes to his dating life. In an interview with GQ, Abel admitted he feels guilty when he brings a lot of attention to someone non-famous by dating them. 

"That's why I don't…I try not to do too much," he admitted. "I just try not to bring attention to myself. And I just love being in normal situations, man. It's such a great feeling. To be able to just like go on a walk and not being in a f--king SUV."

It was just last month that the performer sparked quite a frenzy when he was spotted out at dinner with a very famous fellow star, Angelina Jolie. While it's unclear what exactly—if anything—is going on between those two, Abel did reveal that he has kids on the brain...one day. "I eventually want a family," he told GQ. "I know I say I don't, but I know I do. I want children."

Which begs the question, why say he doesn't in the first place?

"I guess I say it because I like the trajectory of my career," he clarified. "But also I feel like having children would influence me and inspire me more."

Whenever he does become a dad, the three-time Grammy winner may eventually have some racy lyrics. "I'm prepared for it," he acknowledged. "At the end of the day, it's my art. And that's who Daddy was."

