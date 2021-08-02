Harry Styles’ Mustache Makes a Major Return During Los Angeles Outing

Weitere : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Pack on PDA During Italian Getaway

Harry Styles recently debuted another fine line and no, it's not another album of the same name.



Rather, it's the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's mustache that has made a triumphant return and as expected, the Internet just can't seem to get enough of it. After returning from a trip to Italy with Olivia Wilde, the 27-year-old singer was spotted by a fan while at a coffee shop in Los Angeles. Following the July 31 encounter, the fan—as anyone in that situation would—shared the overwhelmingly good news with her followers on TikTok.



It all started when @arieastman first uploaded a video of herself casually sipping coffee on TikTok with the text in the video reading, "When you realize you are sitting next to Harry Styles and didn't f--king wash your hair." Adding to the shock of the moment, in the caption of the post, she wrote, "Just thought I'd have a lazy Saturday morning at my local coffee shop and Harry Styles is here."