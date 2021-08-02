Kristen Bell Shares Video of Herself Getting "Busted" by Dax Shepard Over Used Toilet Paper Mishap

When Kristen Bell is done using paper products in the bathroom, she apparently follows the mindset that she should let it go, let it go.
On Sunday, August 1, the 41-year-old Frozen star shared footage to Instagram of husband Dax Shepard questioning her about apparently finding used toilet tissue sitting on the toilet seat after she had used the bathroom. In her caption, she wrote, "I got busted by @daxshepard. But Peeing IS a waste of time, and stand by that statement."
In the footage, Kristen can be heard laughing as she asked the 46-year-old Punk'd alum, "What's your question?" He then replied, "What was the intention? Was it to be in the toilet bowl or in the trash can because now that I have to finish the task you started, I just want to make sure I do it correctly."
Kristen responded with, "Obviously, I didn't care," and then pushed the tissue into the toilet.
Dax lightheartedly fired back with, "Good to know. In the future, always, that's where it was supposed to go?" When the Veronica Mars performer claimed, "It was dark in here," he quipped, "It's dark in here a lot, apparently, because that happens, I don't know—four, five days a week."
In an audio recording also shared to Instagram, Kristen can be heard saying, "Peeing is such a waste of time, so when I'm in there, I'm just looking to get off as quickly as possible and wrap it up." Dax followed up with, "And you just let the toilet paper go wherever it goes?"
A third slide in the post featured Dax telling his wife of seven years, "You have to imagine how many times I've seen that before I decided to say something."
Kristen, who shares Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, with Dax, has previously been open about the couple attending therapy together. She joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June that she and her husband "talk s--t about each other" during counseling sessions.