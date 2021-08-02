Jason Momoa Responds to Lenny Kravitz Calling Him "Brother" in Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Weitere : Jason Momoa Says He's "Terrified" of Wife Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz continue to show the world how co-parenting is done.

To celebrate the Aquaman star's 42nd birthday on Sunday, August 1, Lenny posted a photo to Instagram of the two handsome stars with their arms around each other. Lenny and Lisa Bonet ended their marriage in 1993, and the 53-year-old A Different World actress tied the knot with Jason in 2017.

"Happy Birthday, @prideofgypsies," Lenny, 57, wrote in the caption. "I'm proud to call you my brother. One love. One family."

Jason proved that the affection is definitely mutual by sharing in the comments section, "love u madly. mahalo nui loa [two heart emojis]." The actor also reposted the pic to his Instagram Story.

Among the celebs expressing joy in response to the post was Holly Robinson Peete, who wrote, "You two [two heart emojis]." Also, Alex Rodriguez responded to the post with three fire emojis.

On Saturday, July 31, Jason celebrated his final day of 41 with an Instagram message that read in part, "42 here we go craziest year to date. all ALOHA to you and yours J."