General Hospital's Jay Pickett Dead at 60 While Filming a Movie

Hollywood has lost a soap opera legend.
Jay Pickett, who was best known for his roles on Port Charles, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, died on Friday, July 30 at the age of 60. According to Jim Heffel, Jay's co-star and fellow co-producer on Treasure Valley, he passed away while filming the movie in his home state of Idaho.
"Yesterday I lost a good friend and the world lost a great person," Jim began his Facebook caption on Friday. "Jay Pickett decided to ride off into the Heavens. Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy."
Following the news of the actor's death, the film's director, Travis Mills, offered more insight into Jay's final moments.
"Jay Pickett, our leading man, writer, producer, and creator of this movie passed away suddenly while we were on location preparing to film a scene," a message read on the movie's Facebook page on Sunday, Aug. 1.
According to the director, "There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack."
"Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive," Travis' statement continued. "Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy."
Additionally, the director took a moment to rave over the late star and explained just how "incredible" he was.
"He was kind, sweet, and generous," he stated. "He was one of the best actors I ever worked with and it was an honor to collaborate with him. Everyone who met him, even for the briefest moment, could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit. It is difficult to find the words right now to say more. His closest friends have said that he was very happy making Treasure Valley and my hope is that he truly was."
Travis concluded, "He was doing what he loved: acting, riding horses, making movies. And he was magnificent."
E! News has reached out to Jay's reps for comment. We have yet to receive a response.
The late actor began working on countless television shows in the late '80s, starring on China Beach, Mr. Belvedere, Jake and the Fatman and Matlock. In the early '90s, he played Dr. Chip Lakin on the soap opera Days of Our Lives.
He would later go on to star in Port Charles and General Hospital—two of his most popular acting credits.
Along with television, Jay appeared in numerous films, including Soda Springs, Abandoned, Rumpelstiltskin and many others.