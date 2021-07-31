Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Here's Proof We Can Expect More PEN15 in the Near Future

Earlier this week, PEN15 star and co-creator Anna Konkle teased that production for the Hulu original was underway. See the update!

Jul 31, 2021
Get ready for more early '00s nostalgia.

On Wednesday, July 28, PEN15 star and co-creator Anna Konkle took to Instagram to share a new pic of fellow star and co-creator Maya Erskine in costume while filming for the Hulu hit. As fans of the series well know, PEN15 follows Maya and Anna as fictionalized middle school versions of themselves in the early 2000s.

Alongside the image, which featured Maya's iconic bowl cut, Anna wrote, "She's back #pen15show."

And we aren't the only ones getting excited by the on-set update as Anna and Maya's celebrity fans also expressed excitement in the comments. Case in point: Director and actress Olivia Wilde gushed, "Yes! Yes! Yes!" Also, Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner couldn't hide her enthusiasm as she simply commented, "Omg."

It's no surprise that celebrities and fans alike are so stoked by this new image, as it's likely a sign that new episodes are in the not-too-distant future. In fact, we've all been patiently waiting for more PEN15 ever since the first half of season two debuted back in September.

For those who need a refresher, the mid-season break happened due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We're almost done shooting, but COVID stopped us in the middle," Anna told W Magazine in September. "So the next seven episodes—which probably won't be out for a year now—are where the R-ratedness and mature storylines actually grow. But I think the absurdity grows too."

Not to mention, both Maya and Anna recently became mothers.

Thankfully, fans don't have to wait too long for more of Anna and Maya as a new animated special, titled "Jacuzzi," is arriving on August 27.

We can also expect the on-camera (and off-camera) besties to reunite at the 2021 Emmy Awards, where PEN15 has three nods, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Be sure to catch the recent sneak peek for yourself above.

PEN15 streams on Hulu.

