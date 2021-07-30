Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Carrie Bradshaw in Forever 21?! Sex and the City Reboot Shocks Fans With This Fashion Statement

Dating columns don't pay what they used to. Carrie Bradshaw's wardrobe now includes such affordable brands as Forever 21, according to new photos from the set of the Sex and the City reboot.

Sex and the City isn't Sex and the City without Manolo Blahnik heels, Dior saddle bags and Dolce & Gabbana maxi dresses. Fans are keenly aware that the '90s series is known for its enviable fashion as much as (if not more than) for the four friends' wild dating adventures around New York City. 

Now, it appears the HBO Max reboot, And Just Like That, is breaking the mold and proving that Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker's) taste has evolved to fit the modern working gal. 

Though it may have previously been considered sacrilegious, Carrie wears none other than Forever 21 in the new show! 

According to photos of the actress on set on July 27, Carrie dons a paisley summer dress with a high slit for a scene with Bridget Moynahan (who plays Mr. Big's ex Natasha).

Carrie wears the fast-fashion retailer's prairie girl dress over a blue blouse with the sleeves rolled up for a very farm-chic ensemble. Vogue reports that the cottagecore-inspired outfit is from Forever 21, noting that the journalist-slash-designer-holic accessorizes with a Gucci x Balenciaga Hourglass bag and Terry DeHavilland platform sandals. 

Sex and the City Revival: Everything We Know So Far

We couldn't help but wonder whether the O.G. Carrie would've ever been caught dead in something so affordable (remember when Miranda calculated that Carrie has spent $40,000 on shoes alone?). Perhaps she's on a more realistic budget this time around.

James Devaney/GC Images

Sarah, 56, has been busy shooting the new SATC series for a few weeks now, revealing the first photo of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte (sans Samantha aka Kim Cattrall, who opted out of the reboot) on the streets of the Big Apple on July 9.

And it seems that Carrie's meeting with Natasha isn't Bridget's only appearance in the reboot. Earlier this month, the actress was spotted filming in Soho as well. The guys are back, too, with David Eigenberg returning as Steve, Evan Handler as Harry and Chris Noth as Mr. Big.

Evan Handler, Kristin Davis & Mario Cantone
Cynthia Nixon & David Eigenberg
Mario Cantone, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker & Cynthia Nixon
Mario Cantone, Sarah Jessica Parker & Willie Garson
Bridget Moynahan
Sarah Jessica Parker
Cynthia Nixon
Nicole Ari Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker & Kristin Davis
Cynthia Nixon & Sarah Jessica Parker
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kristin Davis
Sarah Jessica Parker
Cynthia Nixon
Kristin Davis
Willie Garson
Sarah Jessica Parker
Nicole Ari Parker
Cynthia Nixon
Sarah Jessica Parker & Cynthia Nixon
Nicole Ari Parker & Kristin Davis
Sarah Jessica Parker
Cynthia Nixon & Sarah Jessica Parker

