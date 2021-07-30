Suki Waterhouse Calls Out Gossip Girl for Dig About Her and Robert Pattinson

While Gossip Girl is notorious for saying "you know you love me," we know someone who definitely doesn't: Suki Waterhouse.
The Assassination Nation star was not a fan of the HBO Max reboot's reference toward her relationship with Robert Pattinson, which insinuated that Suki is a "nobody" through dialogue in the season's third episode written by Lila Feinberg. The line happens when Luna (Zión Moreno) tries to convince new-girl Zoya (Whitney Peak) to use her public relations skills to bolster her as a viable romantic partner for Obie (Eli Brown). Luna says, "When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he's R-Patz and you're Suki Nobody."
In a string of since-deleted tweets, Suki said: "Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy." She also tweeted, "Seeing critiques of patriarchy and sexism, then I get name checked as somebody's 'nobody' girlfriend," per Glamour.
The actress added, "Make it make sense!" She tagged Lila in her first tweet.
Suki was first seen with Robert in 2018, in photos exclusively obtained by E! News at the time, which showed them kissing on the streets of London. They had gone on a date to see Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again together in Notting Hill. The pair's relationship started off as "casual," but they've grown considerably closer through the years since and even seriously talked about their future together.
"Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush," an insider revealed to E! News in October 2020. "Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other."
The source continued to say that "they are a really good match" and spent a lot of their time in 2020 in the U.K. "Their relationship is stronger than ever," the insider shared.
Contrary to what Gossip Girl might say, both Suki and Robert are in-demand actors. And despite their celebrity status, "they love being low-key together," per the source, "and have very similar interests." The insider added, "they are truly inseparable and in love."
And if an engagement is on the horizon for them, at least they know they've got "in sickness and in health" down pat. Back in September 2020, Robert tested positive for COVID-19. After that, Suki and Robert still showed off their PDA in London, even after Robert's diagnosis.