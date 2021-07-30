Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Cheers Your Cosmos to the Most Fabulous Sex and the City Gift Guide

As Mr. Big would say, you'll "absof--kinlutely" love our picks.

E-Comm: Sex and the City Gift GuidePatrick Demarchelier/Hbo/Darren Star Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too.

Sex and the City is an iconic television series, but it's also become such a part of our lives. From the influence to order cosmos at the bar to the overuse of fabulous to an appreciation for Manolo Blahnik heels and regular lunches with girlfriends, the show has made an impact on all of its fans. And, of course, the best way to enjoy it is by re-watching old episodes, but that's not the only way to celebrate Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon.

There are so many great gifts you can get for your inner circle of girlfriends.... even yourself. If you live your life with a "what would Samantha Jones do?" mantra, then this candle could be the perfect addition to your living space. If you're not into conventional holiday cheer, but you still want to celebrate, then just hang up this Miranda Hobbes Christmas stocking. If you are still drooling over Carrie Bradshaw's tulle skirt moment years later, then it's time to get one for yourself. Or, perhaps, you just want to channel your inner Charlotte York with an adorable coffee mug.

No matter who your favorite is, or if you love them all equally, there is something to appeal to everyone with our fabulous Sex and the City gift guide. There's even thematic wrapping paper, which is the ideal way to present one of these gifts to a friend, don't you think?

Word on the Street: This Is the Shadiest Real Housewives of Potomac Gift Guide

Cosmopolitan Scented Martini Glass Gel Candle - 'Scent and the City'

This candle is inspired by the go-to drink that Carrie ordered on the show. This name of this fragrance is "Scent and the City," which is perfect for your home, as gifts for your friends, or for a special event.

$12
Etsy

Sex and the City Quote Mug

"Don't forget to fall in love with yourself first" is a reminder that we all need, especially with our morning mug coffee or tea.

$17
Etsy

Personalized Name Necklace

This Carrie-inspired necklace can be personalized with your own name so you can channel her signature style.

$34
$27
Etsy

Short Tulle Skirt Carrie Bradshaw SJP Mini Tutu

This tulle skirt was another signature look of Carrie's that works well for a special event in your own life.

$87
$74
Etsy

Sex & the City Greeting Card

This is the perfect card to give to your friends for their birthday or for any milestone in their lives. You should really just keep a stack of these on deck.

$5
Etsy

Sex And The City Heavy Duty Drink Alcohol Pouches With Straw- Set of 5

There's no better way to enjoy your favorite beverage than with these drink pouches adorned with your favorite quotes from the series.

$22
Etsy

Sex & the City Tote Bag

True Sex and the City fans recognize the front of Carrie's apartment on this tote bag.

$15
Redbubble

Sex and the City Playing Cards

A deck of cards is always a great thing to have on hand, especially when you have friends over. You can play your favorite card games with this deck includes images of Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda.

$13
Amazon

Sex and the City Inspired Berger Breakup Post-It Note Pillar Candle

That post-it note breakup will forever live in infamy. It's so hard to get over.... years later. This candle is a way to add some humor to the situation though.

$12
Etsy

Sex and the City Funny Birthday Card

Is this not the most fabulous birthday card?

$4
Etsy

Sex And The City

Samantha Jones would definitely approve of this cloth face mask. If you are going to wear one, it might as well be funny and pop culturally relevant, right?

$13
Etsy

whatApaper! illustrated wrapping paper Sex and the City handmade

The finishing touch to giving a Sex and the City-inspired gift is to present it in wrapping paper based on the show. It's just too much of a perfect combo to pass up.

$10
Etsy

Sex in the City Samantha Candle

Cultivate a vibe with this Samantha Jones/Kim Cattrall candle.

$19
Etsy

Sex And The City Fanny Pack

A cosmo, a tulle skirt, a high heel, and a taxi cab are the perfect symbols to rep your favorite show. And a waist bag means you have no worries and can go hands-free.

$32
Etsy

Sex and the City Babe Magnet Bundle

Put these magnets on your fridge, locker, or anywhere else you want to see the SATC cast in your life.

$18
Etsy

Sex and the City Coffee Mug, Channeling My Inner Charlotte York

If Charlotte is your Sex and the City counterpart, this is the mug you need to start out your morning.... and for those afternoon coffee breaks too.

$24
Etsy

Miranda Hobbes Christmas Stocking

This Miranda Hobbes Christmas stocking is the only holiday decoration you'll ever need.

$30
Etsy

And just like that Sex and the City Quote Shirt

It's not too soon to fan out over And Just Like That, the HBOMax spin-off show that's in the works. And this t-shirt is just so cute.

$27
Etsy

Sex and the City inspired stainless steel tumbler

Why have a plain tumbler when you can have one full of Sex and the City memories and quotes?

$32
Etsy

Saint Miranda Prayer Candle

This Miranda Hobbes candle is great reminder to always keep it real and share your honest opinions. And it's also a hilarious piece of decor. 

$15
$13
Etsy

Printed: Sex and the City Looks - Color Coordinated Collection - Poster

Depending on your closet setup, this poster would look great on the door, or on a closet wall. It's the perfect fashion inspiration while you put together your next show-stopping look.

$34
Etsy

Samantha Jones Greetings Card

This is the most fabulous card for your most fabulous friend. 

$4
Etsy

Sex and The City Shirt

This simple t-shirt is a great way to showcase your love for (your best friends in your head) Samantha, Charlotte, Miranda, and Carrie. And, if light pink isn't your thing, there are a bunch of colors to choose from. 

$23
Etsy

Kim Cattrall: You're Such a Samantha Card

We all have a Samantha Jones in our friend group. Celebrate her with this card. It's definitely worth a spot on the fridge. 

$6
$5
Etsy

Bachelorette Party Shirts, Sex and the City

There's no better way to celebrate an upcoming marriage than to make the bachelorette party a Sex and the City-themed event. Case in point: these tanks.

$12
Etsy

Sex and The City Bachelorette Shirts Bachelorette Shirts

Another great bachelorette party idea is for everyone to get shirts related to their counterparts. Are you a Carrie, a Samantha, a Charlotte, or a Miranda?

$17
Etsy

Sex and the City Theme Bridal Shower Game Bundle

You can also channel the series at a bridal shower. $5 is a great price to get access to all of these games, that you can customize to personalize for your event. 

$5
Etsy

Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell

Here's the book that started it all. If you've watched the show too many times to count, but you just want more content, this book is a must-read.

$17
$16
Amazon

