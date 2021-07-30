See Ben Affleck Pack on the PDA With Jennifer Lopez in Italy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are keeping things hot.
In case you haven't heard, the on-again couple are having the time of their love-filled lives while vacationing in Italy. While a summer trip would be enough of a reason to jet off to Europe, the pair's romantic getaway doubled as a celebration of Jennifer's 52nd birthday.
As evidenced by recent sightings of the rekindled couple, Ben and J.Lo can't seem to get enough of each other—and their latest PDA serves as even more proof. While aboard a yacht together on July 29, the Oscar winner was photographed giving his other half a kiss close to the nape of her neck. As for the "Lonely" singer, well, that's clearly not the case.
The new sighting comes just a few days after they were also spotted during a romantic stroll in Capri, Italy. An eyewitness told E! News that the two were nothing short of affectionate towards each other during their outing.
"They held hands and laughed together as they walked through the narrow streets," the onlooker shared. "They stopped in to Ristorante Faraglioni, where they were seated across from each other at a table. They held hands across the table, and J.Lo rubbed Ben's arms as she smiled at him. They left holding hands and were followed by security."
"They laughed and smiled at each other everywhere they went and seem very much in love," the insider continued. "They enjoyed the day taking a leisurely walk around town before they headed back to their yacht."
The former exes have been practically inseparable ever since getting back together earlier this summer. While Jennifer recently split with ex Alex Rodriguez in April—who also happened to be vacationing around the same area a few days back—it's clear that she's now happier than ever, according to a source close to the star.
"She's totally in love with Ben and only has eyes for him," an insider previously told E! News. "She has moved on and is not looking back."