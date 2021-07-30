You Won't Recognize 90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem After 90-Pound Weight Loss & Surgery

Fabulous at 55!
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem debuted her new glam style and trim physique on July 29, and her transformation is truly jaw-dropping. Fans of the hit TLC reality series watched Angela's weight loss journey during season six of the spin-off, but Angela is officially looking sexier than ever in her new steamy pics.
Angela snapped a selfie with a high-ponytail, large pink hoops and low-cut white jumpsuit for her birthday dinner in Las Vegas. Mrs. Michael Ilesanmi was worried that her Nigerian husband would originally disapprove of her updated look, especially as the couple try to have a baby together, but it's clear Angela's updated look is white hot!
The long-time 90 Day fan favorite underwent breast reduction, liposuction and gastric sleeve procedures in Aug. 2020 after tying the knot with Michael in Jan. 2020. She has since dropped a stunning 90 pounds.
"I noticed when I went to Nigeria last time, I was just putting on weight," Deem told Us Weekly in March 2021. "I mean, like, I think I gained 20, almost 25 pounds. And it just hit me all at once."
The extra weight caused health problems, leading Angela to believe she would die if she didn't change her lifestyle. "I couldn't even walk in the grocery store with the kids to get groceries, I was out of breath," the grandmother explained.
As for opting for plastic surgery, Angela continued, "There's benefits behind doing it for myself because it also benefits the grandkids being around me longer and [Michael] and I being together longer. I did it for myself to stay alive...and [to] benefit the ones I love."
Angela has also received plenty of love from her fellow 90 Day cast members. Anny Francisco sent three hearts to Angela, as Darcey Silva commented with four fire emojis after detailing her own plastic surgery journey on E!'s Nightly Pop on July 29.
Check out her jaw-dropping before-and-after pics above!
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC, and episodes will also be available early on Fridays on Discovery+.