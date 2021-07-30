Christina Haack Enjoys Magical Day at Disneyland With "Hunky" Boyfriend Joshua Hall

The Christina on the Coast star finalized her divorce from second husband, Ant Anstead, who she shares 22-month-old son Hudson with, in late June. Christina also shares two children, Taylor, 10 and Brayden, 5, with her ex and current HGTV co-star, Tarek El Moussa.

And although there have been reports of alleged on-set drama between Tarek and Christina, it looks like she has found her happy place with Joshua in the love department.