Simone Biles Says Her Mind and Body "Are Simply Not in Sync" After Olympic Withdrawals

Weitere : Simone Biles Drops Out of All-Around Competition at 2020 Olympics

Simone Biles is trying to help fans understand why the tough decisions she's been making during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been out of her own control.

On Friday, July 30, the 24-year-old superstar gymnast took to her Instagram Story to post footage taken in Tokyo during her morning practice that showed her having trouble spinning the correct number of times on her dismounts from the uneven bars. The footage has since been deleted, but she reposted the messages she had included with the videos to describe her continued struggles with the "twisties," which has caused herself to lose awareness in mid-air.

"for anyone saying I quit, I didn't quit," Simone wrote. "my mind & body are simply not in sync—as you can see here. i don't think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competition surface. nor do I have to explain why I put health first. physical health is mental health."