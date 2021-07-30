John Travolta Shares Photo of Daughter Ella Dressed as Alice in Wonderland for New Film

Weitere : John Travolta's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta and daughter Ella Bleu Travolta are enjoying very merry un-birthdays as she films her new movie.

The 67-year-old iconic actor shared a photo to Instagram on Thursday, July 29 that showed his 21-year-old daughter in costume for Get Lost, a new live-action film with fantasy elements that offers a modern-day take on Alice in Wonderland. Ella stars in the lead role as Alicia/Alice, a woman living in Budapest, Hungary who goes on a wild overnight adventure when the city transforms into Wonderland, according to Deadline.

"Here's my daughter Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, 'Get Lost,'" John captioned the photo of Ella glancing over her shoulder in her elaborate blue dress. "I'm a very proud dad!"

A day earlier, Ella posted a video to her own Instagram account to inform fans she's currently filming on location for the project that also stars James Cromwell and Abby Corrigan.