The Cast of Outer Banks Answers Your Burning Questions About Season 2

Weitere : "Outer Banks" Stars Tease Season 2: EXCLUSIVE

T minus nine hours until Outer Banks fans learn the fate of John B, Sarah and the Pogues.

Season 2 of the hit Netflix show streams on July 30 and, to get us even more hyped, Chase Stokes (who plays John B), Rudy Pankow (JJ) and Jonathan Daviss (Pope) are answering all of your burning questions about gold, revenge, shipping and evil stepmothers. The actors exclusively spoke with E! News about the next chapter, which takes place in the Bahamas as they're wanted for murder.

It's all going down, as Sarah tells John B in the trailer, "We are fugitives in a foreign country. Promise me you won't do anything stupid."

The cast of Outer Banks will reunite later today, during the official livestream event to celebrate the season 2 premiere. Head over to Netflix's YouTube page on July 29 at 4 p.m. PST for what they're dubbing "the ultimate hang sesh" with Chase, Rudy and Jonathan, as well as co-stars Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey. Fans are in for a wild ride with games, trivia and "a VERY special surprise."