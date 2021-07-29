The Cast of Outer Banks Answers Your Burning Questions About Season 2

T minus nine hours until Outer Banks fans learn the fate of John B, Sarah and the Pogues.
Season 2 of the hit Netflix show streams on July 30 and, to get us even more hyped, Chase Stokes (who plays John B), Rudy Pankow (JJ) and Jonathan Daviss (Pope) are answering all of your burning questions about gold, revenge, shipping and evil stepmothers. The actors exclusively spoke with E! News about the next chapter, which takes place in the Bahamas as they're wanted for murder.
It's all going down, as Sarah tells John B in the trailer, "We are fugitives in a foreign country. Promise me you won't do anything stupid."
The cast of Outer Banks will reunite later today, during the official livestream event to celebrate the season 2 premiere. Head over to Netflix's YouTube page on July 29 at 4 p.m. PST for what they're dubbing "the ultimate hang sesh" with Chase, Rudy and Jonathan, as well as co-stars Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey. Fans are in for a wild ride with games, trivia and "a VERY special surprise."
Here's what the guys had to say about the explosive upcoming season.
E!: What can fans expect from season 2 of OBX?
Chase: Good question. A lot. A lot. I think this season is very high octane. I think it is very emotionally taxing on all of these kids, and I think it's a lot of fun, most importantly.
Rudy: What can you expect is that it is going to be a badder, bigger and more chaotic. That's the best way I can put it, and that's new.
E!: What sets season 2 apart from season 1?
Jonathan: I think season 2 is different from season 1 in the sense that it's just a more personal, bigger and more action-packed season. It's bigger for every character. It's more personal for every character this year. And I think fans will be really excited for what they see.
E!: What does this next chapter look like for the Pogues? Will they get revenge?
Chase: It's gonna be a lot of them discovering about themselves, and I think as a young teenager learning about yourself through experience and through trial and error is an important message. So, I'm very excited because I'm glad to tell the story. I think it's exciting for kids to see the journey of teenagers onscreen, exploring and learning about themselves through some larger-than-life events. But, with that being said, it's still grounded in reality, I guess you would say. So, they're gonna be tested.
Rudy: I mean, you gotta watch it. I think it will keep you on the edge of your seats in how close—or how far—they get with revenge.
E!: What can fans expect with Ward and Rose Cameron? Is Rose the evil stepmother this season?
Jonathan: I think fans can expect Ward and Rose Cameron to be on one this season for sure. Rose is Ward's partner. She's his partner in crime, so we'll expect to see her have to deal with that craziness for sure this year.
Chase: I don't know, I would like to answer that. But also in the same accord, we'll leave that up to you guys to see. Is Rose just gonna be Lady Liberty or is she going to be evil?
E!: What was your favorite memory from filming season 2?
Jonathan: Favorite part of filming season 2 hands down has to be anything we filmed in Barbados. Beautiful country, beautiful people, and it just a lot of fun with my friends in a different place.
E!: If you found the gold in real life, what would you spend the money on?
Rudy: Horsies.
Chase: Probably invest. Not in bitcoin, because I'm horrible with crypto. Yeah, I'd probably invest. Give a lot to charity. I would go on a really cool vacation with my friends.
E!: If you were stranded on an island, what one item would you bring?
Rudy: If I'm gonna get practical, I'm gonna say a fishing net.
E!: What couple are you shipping for this season? Is there anyone you'd like to see get together who hasn't yet?
Chase: Honestly, I'm not much of a shipper person. I like the fact that each of the individual characters in the show has their own sort of mission. And they have things that they want to go after, so I think sometimes, for me, it's fun to watch the romance—I'm a sucker for a good ship in that sense— but overall, I like them to kind of have the discovery for themselves. And if they find love along the way, then great. If they don't, also cool. Be you. Do you.
