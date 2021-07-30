We Tried Making the Biscuits From Ted Lasso

Weitere : "Ted Lasso" Star Hannah Waddingham on Rebecca & Keeley's Bond

I believe in believe. However, what I don't believe in is that the biscuits from Ted Lasso are easy to make.

Like the rest of the world, I became a fan of the Apple TV+ comedy and its heartwarming characters following its debut in 2020. Between the literal spit takes and the laugh-out-loud jokes, I was easily sold that the Lasso way was the only way.

However, during an exclusive chat with Hannah Waddingham, I learned that Ted Lasso had one secret shortcoming: the biscuits. According to the British actress, the delicious-looking biscuits that Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) gave her character, AFC Richmond owner Rebecca, were actually disgusting.

"They're nice now," she confessed in an exclusive chat with E! News. "They're nice and buttery and sugary now. But that's because I've literally thrown a global tantrum about how bad they were in season one."

Stunned by this behind-the-scenes tidbit, I couldn't help but wonder, Just how hard are those biscuits to make? The answer: Pretty darn hard.