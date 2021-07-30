12 Fashion Deals from Amazon Outlet: Madewell, Free People, Good American, APL & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's no secret that we love shopping at Amazon. There are so many affordable fashions available at Amazon, but did you know about the Amazon Outlet? It's a shopaholic's best secret because there are so many great deals on products, including clothes and accessories from premium brands. This is the ideal shopping situation: great discounts, fast shipping, and some of our favorite brands.
Keep on scrolling to see some of the great Amazon Outlet finds from Free People, Madewell, APL, Good American, Alice & Olivia, Sam Edelman, Rag & Bone, Theory, Spiritual Gangster, Reebok, P.E. Nation, Minkpink, Kenneth Jay Lane, Adidas by Stella McCartney, Levi's, Good American Essentials, BB Dakota by Steve Madden, and LoveShackFancy.
Madewell Women's 10'' High Rise Skinny Button Front Jeans
A pair of Madewell jeans for 78% off?! This. Is. Not. A. Drill.
Sam Edelman Women's Briar Flat Sandal
These Sam Edelman sandals are chic and they're comfortable enough to wear all day and night because they have a cushioned footbed for added support and comfort. They're available in crystal pink, marlin blue, canary yellow, white, and black.
Wayf Women's Tie Back Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
This darling Wayf dress is guaranteed to get you some compliments. Why not scoop it up while it's available for 50% off?
Theory Women's Mini Utility Shorts
These Theory Utility Shorts are so versatile. They work for a casual outing, but you can also easily dress them up with the right top and some accessories. They're also available in black and white.
APL: Athletic Propulsion Labs Women's Techloom Breeze Sneakers
You've seen these trendy knit sneakers everywhere (even on a recent episode of The Bachelorette), but why pay full price for APL sneakers if you don't have to?
Free People Women's Date Night Mini Dress
This lightweight dress from Free People is also available in a red, floral print. It's a dress you can rock all year long. Just throw on a leather jacket with some boots or tights when the weather gets colder.
Spiritual Gangster Women's Love Sculpt Leggings
These Spiritual Gangster Sculpt Leggings are available so trendy in this tie-dye print, but Amazon also has them in black, blue, pink, grey, and pink.
Reebok Women's Classic Legacy (Ree) Cycle Sneaker
These bright Reebok sneakers are the perfect motivation to hit the gym.
P.E. Nation Women's Opponent Leggings
You already have dozens of black leggings, why not shake things up a bit with this pair from P.E. Nation. They're black, but there are touches of neon to brighten up your mood... which is something many of us need during a workout.
MinkPink Women's Juliana Anglaise Dress
This Minkpink white dress is perfect for a summer weekend, especially if you're a bride-to-be. This would be fun for a night out during your bachelorette party (hint, hint).
Kenneth Jay Lane Women's Gold Link Chain Necklace
This Kenneth Jay Lane gold link chain necklace is a classic piece that you'll wear all the time.
Good American Women's Good Legs Raw Edge Jeans
These ankle-length jeans from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American are a summer essential.
