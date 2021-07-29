The Challenge's Cara Maria Sorbello Sets the Record Straight on Rumored Retirement

Don't count out one of The Challenge's fiercest competitors just yet.
Earlier this week, Cara Maria Sorbello made headlines when she posted a series of Instagram Stories that suggested she may be leaving MTV's popular franchise for good.
"Here she is. The only acceptable ‘new face' of The Challenge," Cara Maria told her followers when sharing a picture of co-star Kam Williams. "I didn't get an official retirement goodbye or a chance to pass the crown. But…she didn't need it passed. She walked in with it. Long live the queen. @IAmKamiam_ Keep doing amazing things. I will always root for you."
While reminiscing about her journey, the 35-year-old reality star also shared a photo of a 2009 diary entry when she was getting ready to leave for her first competition known as The Challenge: Fresh Meat 2.
"In the end, I was able to pay off my student loans, get Lasik to fix my eyes, buy my first home, get a new and safe car to battle Montana winter roads, and of course…care for Garnett," she wrote alongside a picture of her horse. "I am thankful. Best of luck to everyone starting their journeys. Goodbye."
So, is Cara Maria really done competing? Not so fast!
"In short: I am not retiring," she exclusively shared with E! News on July 29. "The post was sparked from visiting home and reading old diaries from the beginning of my Challenge journey. I was reminiscing and my heart was heavy over the loss of my Garnett. She was a huge part of keeping my spirit alive during my Challenge career on and off the field."
Cara continued, "The post about passing the crown to Kam was simply me stating who I root for when I am not there (and even when I am there!). Right now, I am focusing on my photography and events company."
While competing in various seasons, Cara Maria won more than $600,000. She also found love with co-star Paulie Calafiore while filming The Challenge: Final Reckoning in 2018.
In a recent interview with E! News, the Big Brother alum gave an inside look into how he was fighting for a spot on the United States bobsled team for the 2022 Olympics. After February 2022 comes along, he's more than game to compete against MTV's biggest stars. "I'd love to come back to roll some heads," he teased. "I'd love to come back to create some chaos."
Until then, Cara Maria is celebrating all of her accomplishments and looking forward to the future. "I would never voluntarily leave the way things ended on War of the Worlds 2," she shared with E! News. "Not going back to fight the way that the fans know and love me for would be a loss for the show and a slap in the face to those who stayed loyal by my side."
"In the end, I wouldn't announce my retirement from something that had such a huge impact on my life for so many years with an IG Story," Cara Maria added. "I still got fight in me, and [host] T.J. Lavin hates quitters. When the time does come…you'll 100 percent know. But three wins isn't enough for me. Sorry to disappoint the fans of the cast mates who have finally made finals with me gone. But it ain't over yet."
Let the games continue!
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies premieres August 11 on MTV.