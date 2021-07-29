Why Joshua Jackson Is Against a Dawson's Creek Revival

Weitere : Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Welcome First Child

Joshua Jackson does not want to wait for a Dawson's Creek revival. In fact, he doesn't want one at all.

The 43-year-old actor, who launched to international fame after making his debut as Pacey on the WB show 23 years ago, was asked about the idea of a televised Dawson's Creek reunion special—reminiscent of the Friends one that aired in May on HBO Max, or a revival—similar to the upcoming Sex and the City reboot series And Just Like That....

"I don't know why you'd want to [bring it back]," Jackson told fashion publication Mr Porter about his former series, one of the most popular teen shows of all time, in an interview published Thursday, July 29. "Nobody needs to know what those characters are doing in middle age. We left them in a nice place. Nobody needs to see that Pacey's back hurts. I don't think we need that update."