Watch Dwayne Johnson Adorably Fanboy Over "Kick Ass" Jungle Cruise Co-Star Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt: bona fide action star!

To her Jungle Cruise co-star Dwayne Johnson, Blunt is as much of a beast as he is in the gym. "She kicks ass," Johnson proudly told E! News' Daily Pop correspondent Victor Cruz on July 29. "I'm proud of her."

Blunt joked that she was adamant to crash Johnson's gym time in his "cathedral-like, serene" fitness center. "I didn't really give him much option to say no," she quipped. "But I was allowed in the gym and I will say, it was really beautiful."

The two Jungle Cruise leads may share a smooch on-screen, but Blunt is definitely not playing the typical girlfriend sidekick role. "It's a true two-hander," Blunt revealed. "That's what I sort of loved about it. Even when I got sent the script, they were like, 'She's Indiana Jones,' and I was like, 'It's going to be the girlfriend role.' But it really is this clash of two wildly different people who are confined in a boat, and the dynamic was so endlessly entertaining and funny in this rip-roaring adventure."