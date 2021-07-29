David Beckham's Son Romeo Is His Mini-Me With Matching Bleach Blonde Hairstyles

Weitere : Victoria & David Beckham Go on a Cute Double Date

David Beckham's fans are getting a kick out of how much he looks like son Romeo Beckham in their latest photo.

On Wednesday, July 28, Romeo posted a pic to Instagram of himself relaxing on the couch while his dad rests his head on the 18-year-old's shoulder. In the image, both of the guys have bleach blonde hair, making them look more similar than ever.

The teen captioned his post with simply a black heart emoji. Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham proved she was proud of her two guys by posting the photo to her page as well, adding the caption, "Family time [two-heart emoji] @davidbeckham @romeobeckham x."

Fans were quick to point out in the comments section how alike the pair looked. "Twinning handsome fellas [heart emojis]," one individual wrote. A different user posted, "Same same, but different."

A third person shared, "Romeo looks more like David than David does!"

Back in May, David teased Romeo for getting rid of his longer dark locks in favor of the platinum look. With his post back then, the 46-year-old soccer star—who was known for his bleached coif in the late 1990s and early 2000s—made sure to remind Romeo who did it first by writing, "Nice hair [heart emoji] @romeobeckham I wonder where u got that idea from."