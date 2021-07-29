Everything You Need to Know about Double Cleansing & The Best Products for Your Skin Type

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When talking about your skin, the word "oil" is probably the last one you want to hear, but if you want to effectively cleanse and take your skincare to the next level, it's essential to incorporate an oil or a balm into your routine. More specifically, you should be double cleansing, which is "at the very heart of the Korean skincare philosophy," per Soko Glam, the online skincare store that completely changed up my way of thinking.

I totally get it, the words "double cleanse" sound like something that could be harsh and possibly strip your skin, but that's really not what it's about. It sounds complicated, but the premise is actually pretty simple: use an oil-based cleanser or balm (that formula choice is just a matter of your personal preference) followed by a water-based cleanser.

The double cleanse starts with oil because a water-based cleanser alone cannot effectively remove oil-based impurities from the skin, like makeup, sunblock, and pore-clogging sebum. After you get rid of all that, wash your face with a water-based cleanser, which removes dirt and sweat. This one-two punch is the most effective way to clean your skin because, well, it is just so logical. Different kinds of debris need different cleansers to remove, it's just that simple.