How Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's "Undeniable" Connection Brought Them Together

Once upon a time, what happened in Las Vegas, stayed in Las Vegas. But now, with the advent of the internet and social media, it's nearly impossible to keep things private. Just ask Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim.
According to a source, the Selling Sunset stars enjoyed a date night in Sin City on July 4. The insider tells E! News exclusively that Jason took Chrishell to the ResortsWorld grand opening, where they had dinner together at FUHU, along with their co-stars Brett Oppenheim, Tina Louise, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnett. The source shares, "The whole group was having a lot fun enjoying their night out, eating, laughing and having drinks together while checking out the new property."
Following their dinner, the group kept the good vibes going at the Ayu Dayclub, where Miley Cyrus threw a "Party in the USA" in honor of the Fourth of July. The insider says this is when Jason and Chrishell took the opportunity to hold hands as they weaved through the crowd.
"Jason and Chrishell were really cute watching Miley," the source reveals. "Jason often put his arms around Chrishell as they sang along to Miley's songs together."
Fast forward a few weeks later and the co-stars are on yet another vacation together, this time on the coast of Capri, Italy. Chrishell shared a handful of pictures from their getaway to Instagram on July 28, including a few photos of her and Jason snuggled up on a boat. She teased her relationship status with the caption, "The JLo effect."
However, Jason didn't beat around the bush in his statement to E! News. The real estate agent proudly shared, "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."
Indeed, a second source close to Chrishell, who finalized her divorce from Justin Hartley this year, exclusively tells E! News that it was only a matter of time before these two started seeing each other. "Jason and Chrishell have been secretly dating for a few months now," the insider shares. "They have always had a connection while working together."
Chrishell had previously been in a relationship with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, whom she broke up with in February, at which point the co-workers grew closer and closer. And before long, the source says they realized their "connection was undeniable."
"It was an easy and natural transition for both," the insider says of their friendship-turned-romance. "They have a solid foundation being close friends and keeping that is important to them."
Now that the cat is out of the bag, the insider shares, "They are excited to finally share the news and are really happy together."
And it seems like Mary and Brett are just as excited about Chrishell and Jason going public with their romance. Mary commented on Chrishell's post, "Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!" while Brett remarked, "Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy."