We Doubt the Royals Will Love This Hilarious Trailer for HBO Max's The Prince

If you thought The Crown was hard for the royals to watch, just wait until The Prince premieres.

On Wednesday, July 28, HBO Max released a laugh-out-loud trailer for their new animated satire about Prince George and the British royal family. The highly anticipated series, which premieres July 29, puts Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest child front-and-center as it documents a fictionalized version of the future king's life.

And it's safe to say you've never seen the royals in this light. Case in point: Prince George (voiced by creator Gary Janetti) asks one butler, "Excuse me, do you have any tea that doesn't taste like piss?"

That doesn't sound like the precious royal we've come to adore. Of course, it isn't just Prince George who is playfully roasted by this series as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the royal family is also commented on.

"This might be the smallest palace I've ever been in," Prince Harry (Orlando Bloom) notes to the duchess. Although Meghan (Condola Rashad) tries to explain the concept of an apartment, Prince William's brother struggles to comprehend.