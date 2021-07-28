Chris Hemsworth Proves He's the Ultimate Girl Dad During Must-See Family Workout

Hollywood's biggest superhero is proving to be one super dad!
While enjoying a summer vacation with his wife Elsa Pataky and extended family, Chris Hemsworth decided to create a special activity that doesn't require a screen or any technology. Ladies and gentlemen, Thor is ready to build his own skate park.
"My wife and I designed the ultimate family workout," Chris shared on Instagram. "All you need is a child, a skateboard, a horse and a Can Do attitude. Good luck @centrfit @elsapatakyconfidential."
In no time, Chris' daughter India put on her helmet and tested out the course. And while the 9-year-old skater deserves plenty of credit, it's Chris' kind gesture that is delighting fans. As India rode each and every hill, Chris was right beside her as he held her arm and kept up with every twist and turn.
Soon after posting, many dads couldn't help but relate to the special father-daughter bonding moment. "I know this workout!" Ryan Reynolds commented with a heart emoji. Another fan simply wrote, "Compete at the Olympics at this point Chris."
This certainly isn't the first time Chris and his crew have gotten creative with a few family workouts.
Earlier this month, the family was spotted testing out an obstacle course on mini motorcycles. And yes, everyone followed safety precautions.
"They said it couldn't be done," Chris captioned the Instagram post. "I said ummm yes it can….then it was done. #NoMountainTooHigh."
Back in May 2020, the Avengers: Endgame star opened up to GQ Australia about being a dad. When recalling the moment he entered into a dad's race in his daughter's honor, Chris couldn't help but laugh about the amount of pressure he put on himself to win big.
"I literally hadn't sprinted that much in 12 years, but all I could think of was I've got to win this for my daughter," he told the publication. "My daughter comes over and goes, ‘Dad, did you win?' I'm like, ‘What do you mean, did I win? Did you even see it?'"
But perhaps that care-free attitude is a plus for Chris and his wife who are trying to raise their children with values and a sense of normalcy even under the spotlight.
"When I think about my kids, I don't want them to miss that joy," he explained. "Elsa and I talk a lot about how we instill that same appreciation and respect for things. I don't want them to feel like they're privileged in any way. The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they're special, that scares me because we grew up with no money."