Amber Is Shocked By Daniel's Latest Financial Request in Love In Paradise: The Caribbean Preview

Is it true love, or just pure greed?

In an exclusive and heartbreaking sneak peek at the Sunday, Aug. 1, episode of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story, Florida resident Amber is forced to confront her biggest insecurity: does her fiancé Daniel really love her, or is he using her as a sugar mama?

While in Costa Rica, Amber learns that her boyfriend of three years is expecting her to file additional visa applications for both his brother and his mother once they tie the knot. Amber has already been financially supporting Daniel and his whole family for years, but Daniel pressures Amber to also foot the bill for his family's immigration.

For Daniel's "best friend" sibling, it's not a matter of if, but when. As Daniel's brother says, "When my brother brings me and our mother to the United States, maybe Amber can help me with money because that's what she did for my brother" in a confessional. "That would be best for us."

Seems like Amber is expected to pay for everyone.

"I just think it's f––king bulls––t," Amber claps back. "It's our visa process."