Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Calls Out Fake Article Claiming Singer "Wanted to Be Poor"

Billie Eilish's big bro Finneas has got her back.
The 23-year-old, who has often written and produced music for his sister, has been speaking out against a Twitter parody account titled "Billie Eilish Updates" that posts fabricated news about the singer. Earlier this week, a post was shared containing what appeared to be a photoshopped article claiming that "in a new interview, Billie, 19, stated that she cried when she got rich and 'wanted to be poor so I can relate to most of my fans.'" No such story was ever published.
"@finneas 5k quotes again can you do something right for once and get this account suspended thank u," tweeted a user, to which Billie's brother responded, "Fake obviously. Honestly I just wish they'd label this account satire like the onion or something. I have no problem with a joke as long as people know it's a joke."
The Twitter account's profile page states, "Your best source on 7x Grammy Winner, Billie Eilish. NOT Affiliated with anything related to Billie Eilish. Parody Account." It is unclear when the description was modified to its current form.
Earlier this week, Finneas tweeted that "the account BilliesUpdatess is posting relentless lies about billie so if you see that account, report and block Em."
Billie herself has not commented on the fake news account.
However, last year, she talked about Internet trolls in an interview on BBC Breakfast. When the host asked Billie if she still read everything posted on Instagram, she replied that she'd "stopped, like, two days ago. "
"I stopped reading comments fully," Billie said, adding that "it was ruining my life."
The singer continued, "Cancel culture is insane. I mean, that's not what has been happening. It's just been, like, just the internet is a bunch of trolls, you know? And it's, like, the problem is a lot of it is really funny. I think that's the issue—that's why nobody really stops because it's funny."