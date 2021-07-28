Why Olympic Swimmer Caeleb Dressel Doesn’t Want You Comparing Him to Michael Phelps

Weitere : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

A week into the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and it's obvious swimmer Caeleb Dressel has made a splash.

So far, he's nabbed a gold medal in the men's 4x100 meter freestyle relay and has secured his spot in the upcoming 100 meter freestyle final. Not to mention, fans everywhere are swooning over the 6-foot-3, tattooed athlete. With the victory and attention, many are hailing him as the next Michael Phelps. Except, the 24-year-old—dubbed the fastest swimmer in the world—thinks that comparison, er, sinks.

"I don't think it's fair to Michael," Caeleb explained to host Craig Melvin on the July 28 episode of Today. "He's a better swimmer than me. I'm completely fine with saying that. That's not my goal in the sport—to beat Michael. I'm a very different athlete than Michael. He was at a whole other level."



That level includes Michael's record for winning the most Olympic gold medals ever, which is a casual 23, to be exact.