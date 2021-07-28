Gymnast Jordan Chiles Defends Simone Biles After She Withdraws at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

When it comes to Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles "will forever be by her side."

The United States gymnast made her support of the GOAT crystal clear in a July 28 interview on Today, mere hours after it was announced Biles had withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Olympics in Tokyo "in order to focus on her mental health," a USA Gymnastics statement cited. The news came less than 24 hours after the gold medalist first withdrew from the the team final competition before the U.S. gymnasts ultimately secured the silver.

"I was there for her, I supported her," Chiles, 20, told Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. "I did try to tell her, 'Look, you know how to do everything and this is you. This is your moment. It's all up to you.'"



"I really can't say a lot because she has to tell her own story," Chiles noted, "but all I know is I'm going to support her no matter what. I am her teammate. I'm her best friend."