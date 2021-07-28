How Matt Damon Really Feels About BFF Ben Affleck's Rekindled Romance With Jennifer Lopez

Weitere : Will Matt Damon's Kids Watch "Stillwater"?

Don't worry, Matt Damon only has good will towards Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.



But that didn't stop him from teasing Bennifer 2.0 during a recent interview. While chatting with Jess Cagle on his Sirius XM show, the Bourne Identity star jokingly expressed that he wouldn't be anything other than happy knowing that the two have rekindled their romance.



"How else would I be?" Matt quipped about his feelings. "Like, would I be unhappy? Like, ‘I hate true love.'"



The actor also shared his best wishes for the couple in the way that any true best friend would, joking, "I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship."



Matt's latest comment echoes the same sentiment he relayed to Extra during the New York City premiere of his movie, Stillwater. "I'm just so happy for him," Matt shared about Ben, who's recently been spending time with J.Lo in Italy. "He's the best."