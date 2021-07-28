How Matt Damon Really Feels About BFF Ben Affleck's Rekindled Romance With Jennifer Lopez

Don't worry, Matt Damon only has good will towards Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.
But that didn't stop him from teasing Bennifer 2.0 during a recent interview. While chatting with Jess Cagle on his Sirius XM show, the Bourne Identity star jokingly expressed that he wouldn't be anything other than happy knowing that the two have rekindled their romance.
"How else would I be?" Matt quipped about his feelings. "Like, would I be unhappy? Like, ‘I hate true love.'"
The actor also shared his best wishes for the couple in the way that any true best friend would, joking, "I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship."
Matt's latest comment echoes the same sentiment he relayed to Extra during the New York City premiere of his movie, Stillwater. "I'm just so happy for him," Matt shared about Ben, who's recently been spending time with J.Lo in Italy. "He's the best."
"He deserves every happiness in the world," he continued. "I'm glad for both of them."
However, Matt is more than just happy about all going well in Ben's personal life. The 50-year-old actor was also delighted to collaborate with his best bud again on the professional front. The two recently teamed up to write the upcoming movie, The Last Duel, which would be the first time the two have written together since their Academy Award-winning work on Good Will Hunting.
"It was so fun man," Matt told the Jess Cagle Show of their experience. "And it was an entirely different experience because we had no idea what we were doing last time. And we knew nothing about like structure or anything. We were just like writing scenes and jamming them together. And, you know, so it was a really inefficient way to write. And I think we avoided writing together all these years cause we both, each of us were like, ‘Well, we'd never have time to do that.'"
It's safe to say that all is well in the world of Jen, Ben and even their BFFs.