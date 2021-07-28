Inside Jacqueline Kennedy's Unique Bond With Son John F. Kennedy Jr.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis always encouraged her son to follow his heart, take risks and not get swallowed up by the burden of expectations. She was proud of the young attorney, who was also a tireless athlete who would trek into the wilderness by himself, climb mountains, scuba dive and tear through the streets of New York on his bicycle—or rollerblades.

But she didn't want John F. Kennedy Jr. anywhere near the cockpit of a plane.

"Please don't do it," the former first lady of the United States told John, one of the two surviving children she had with President John F. Kennedy. "There have been too many deaths in the family."

Jackie gave birth to a stillborn daughter they named Arabella in 1956, and their infant son Patrick died two days after he was born—three months before Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. Kennedy's older brother Joseph Kennedy Jr. had been killed on a bombing raid while serving in World War II, and a younger sister, Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy, died in an air crash four years later. Robert F. Kennedy was gunned down in 1968; his widow, Ethel Kennedy, had lost both of her parents and a brother in respective plane crashes. Sen. Ted Kennedy was seriously injured in a 1964 plane crash that killed two others. Jackie's stepson, Alexander Onassis, had died at 24 in 1973 when his plane crashed right after takeoff.

Why tempt the Fates, which always seemed to be swirling around the Kennedy family? Why give that legend of a curse any more fodder?