See the Moment Simone Biles Pulled Out of Team Competition at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' fans are finally getting to see her one and only rotation at the gymnastics team final of the Tokyo Olympics.
Biles competed in just one rotation, on vault, before walking off the floor due to a "medical issue," USA Gymnastics announced on Tuesday, July 27. The four-time gold medalist, who has said she feels "the weight of the world" on her shoulders at the Games, officially withdrew from the final, leading to a wave of support from athletes and celebrities alike.
Hours after news broke of her exit, Biles' performance on vault aired on NBC, so fans at home could cheer her on during what became her sole rotation. She qualified for all rounds and was expected to participate in the individual all-around, floor exercise, beam, uneven bars and vault rounds, per NBC News.
The 24-year-old superstar was seen taking a deep breath as she prepared for the vault. She completed a 1.5 twist on a 2.5-twisting Yurchenko and fumbled her landing, earning her a score of 13.766 out of 15.8.
After she finished, she offered a motivational message for teammates Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and Suni Lee. "You're going to be fine without me. Go out there, kick some butt just like you've done in training," she told them.
Biles then exited the floor with a trainer, and Jordan was subbed in on the uneven bars. Biles returned in her workout attire to cheer for her fellow USA Gymnasts, who earned the silver medal. The Russian Olympic Committee team got the gold.
"I'm OK, just super frustrated how the night played out but super proud of these girls that stepped up and did what they needed to do," she later told Hoda Kotb on TODAY. "And now we're Olympic silver medalists so it's something that we'll cherish forever."
Though she is fine physically, Biles said she struggled mentally. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment," she explained. "Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn't an easy feat."
She said she's "trying to take it one day at a time" when it comes to competing in future events at the Tokyo Olympics, adding, "We'll see."
Biles noted that her teammates were "freaking out" after she left the floor.
"They were like crying," the GOAT told Kotb, per NBC News. "And I was like, 'You guys need to relax. You're going to be fine without me. Go out there, you kick some butt just like you've done in training and just lay it out on the floor.'"
When she spoke at a news conference on Tuesday, she said she decided to put her team first and walk away to "work on my mindfulness."
"I didn't want to risk the team a medal," Biles shared. "They've worked way too hard for that, so I just decided that those girls need to go in and do the rest of the competition."
Watch her vault performance above, and see some of the most heartwarming photos of the gymnast at the Tokyo Olympics below.